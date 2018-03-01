The Harvey Weinstein scandal and subsequent #MeToo movement continues to shake institutions as predatory men are finally being exposed.

In the humanitarian aid sector Oxfam is in the spotlight after an internal report was leaked detailing how “a phased and dignified exit” was provided for Roland van Hauwermeiren, Haiti Country Director, who sexually abused and exploited women and, apparently, children.

While Oxfam is currently in the limelight, many other humanitarian organisations could follow. Oxfam’s attitude and internal procedures have been no different from those across the humanitarian sector – protect the institution by protecting the predator.

Oxfam is probably the least-worst offender of all the humanitarian agencies. There are many more abusers, mostly white men, who must be named and prosecuted and many humanitarian whistle-blowers, mostly women, who must be protected and re-employed.

In 2006, Sarah Murison issued an internal report on the culture at UNICEF, “Gender Parity in Senior Management at UNICEF , ” documenting a “hostile” workplace for women. UNICEF buried this report and took no action to change the misogynist culture that allows predators to flourish in the humanitarian aid world.

I know because I was hired to help implement internal changes. My work was shelved.

Last year I published “UN Secretary-General Guterres' Biggest Challenge: A Culture Of Impunity” and asked how the UN could end the suffering of vulnerable populations when its own female employees face hostile work environments - and what happens when they attempt to raise issues of sexual abuse and exploitation by UN staff.

No one answered me.

Today there is a public outpouring of “shock” about Oxfam people wondering how they allowed this to occur. As the veteran Norwegian humanitarian Gry Tina Tinde asked on France 24, “How hard can it be to screen your own staff?”

Of course, it is not difficult at all, as Ms Tinde pointed out, to monitor employees. Holding white men accountable in a patriarchal and racist system is a different matter.

While the answers are not difficult, implementing solutions have been nearly impossible – as those of us, like me, who have been “gender advisers” in the humanitarian world, know well.

White men in powerful positions do not want to give up their power and privilege which, too often, includes sexual abuse and discrimination against women.