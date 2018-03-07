Thousands of Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia and dozens sentenced to death in the kingdom have been denied their legal rights to a defence, a report in Islamabad warned on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia executes more Pakistanis than any other foreign nationality annually, nearly all for heroin smuggling, according to the study by Justice Project Pakistan and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

More than 2,000 imprisoned

Sixty-six Pakistanis were beheaded in the country between 2014 and 2017 alone, the report entitled "Caught in a Web" said.

"You not only have the death sentence, but you have it without due process or elementary fair trial," Saroop Ijaz, an HRW researcher said.

Pakistani migrants are "exceptionally disempowered and marginalised," Ijaz said, adding that the group faces a "premodern discriminatory" criminal justice system in Saudi Arabia.

With 1.6 million nationals, Pakistanis constitute the second largest foreign community in Saudi Arabia, and most are members of a low-skilled workforce with few rights.

Some 2,795 Pakistanis are currently imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, the study says.