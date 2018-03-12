DIGANA, Sri Lanka — Windows broken and glass shattered on the ground, Razeey and his mother were barely beginning to put their house back together after a mob threw rocks through the windows during a riot.

Razeey’s family is Muslim, and like many of their neighbours, they are reeling from an attack they say was led by violent Buddhist monks who came from the south.

Earlier this month, riots erupted, and more than 200 businesses and homes that belonged to Muslim owners were damaged. At least two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in the clashes.

“There were at least 500 people,” Razeey told TRT World, “there was a group of them, they came and we left before they reached the house.”

His uncle, Amam, came into the house to join the conversation. He pulled up a plastic chair and piped in, “I ran into the bathroom, it’s a concrete building, so we hid,” he said, “and when everything [the riot] finished, we came out and everything was burned and lost.”

Witnesses to the riots say the police are to blame because they stood by on the streets and allowed the mob to go on a rampage.

Amam said, “They [The police] can stop it but they don’t stop it. This [incident] was already arranged, it was very organised, the government knew, but they didn’t do their duty.”

Another man, Faleel, 27, told TRT World he is frustrated and that “the security forces are racist. They are all against us. With the security forces help, [the rioters] were able to attack.”

Residents in Digana raised concerns that most of the police are of Sinhala-ethnic origin and sympathisers toward Buddhists. The country suffered a 30-year ethnic war that ended in 2009 between the majority Sinhalese people and the rebel fighters, known as the Tamil Tigers, who were looking to establish their own Tamil state. They lost, of course, but the mostly Muslim-Tamil population have remained a minority in Sri Lanka.

But in Digana, a mountainous jungle town, 17 kilometres east of Kandy district in central Sri Lanka, the Muslim population and their Sinhala neighbours have remained relatively peaceful for decades. The residents don’t fear many neighbours but are frustrated outsiders from the south were able to come in and cause grief in their community — and they want to know why.

Another man, Samsudeen Mohammed Fazel, a local Imam, said he saw groups of people arrive in busses, and that his brother was killed when a petrol bomb was thrown at his father’s house.

“My brother couldn’t get outside, he tried to come back. He had whatsapp, he tried to inform me of what was going on, in his last audio, he said, ‘please help me, call the fire brigade, I’m burning, our house is burning,'” Samsudeen told TRT World.

After the violent clashes, Sri Lanka’s government declared a state of emergency on March 5, blocking social media and enforcing curfews. It was the first state emergency declared since the end of the civil war in 2009. And in the past year, tensions between the Buddhists and Muslim communities have increased.

A number of Muslim-Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were attacked last October and the United Nations had to work with government officials to move them.

And according to peace activist and media analyst Mohamed Hisham, there have been “smaller provocations” and violence over the last few years, which were incited by charismatic Buddhist leaders “close to Myanmar’s movement”.

But Hisham also says the government has shown a “lack of leadership” when it comes to holding violent perpetrators accountable. And in the case of Digana, “leaders underestimated the possible effects of the violence,” he said.

Hisham said the “rest of the perpetrators need to be arrested by police” and believes the best outcome is to promote diversity and “reiterate that this is a multi-cultural country.” This way, it strengthens communities.

But for the time being, the government’s crackdown isn’t enough for the Muslim minority in Sri Lanka, who only make up about 10 percent of the population.

Rushdhie Habeeb is an attorney and has been visiting Digana to collect evidence of the damages. He spoke to TRT World and said the people don’t have faith in the country’s law and order. “The general public do not believe [the perpetrators] will be tried properly and punished,” he said.