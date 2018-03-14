It took only months for the effects of the Arab Spring to spread across Syria, triggering an uprising that tried to topple regime leader Bashar al Assad, with support from the West, Turkey, and some Gulf states.

But supporters of the opposition forces from the Gulf states, excluding Qatar, didn’t want a triumph by the Muslim Brotherhood, which led the Arab Spring. The rivalry led to divisions among the opposition groups in Syria, as different groups were backed and influenced by different countries.

Disorganised opposition groups claimed control of some territories until the beginning of 2014.

Then Daesh evolved in Iraq, and Assad’s release of al Qaeda members from his country's prisons led the group to expand to Syria. Daesh's first stronghold in Syria was in Raqqa in January 2014.

The US’ priority of supporting the opposition changed, turning its focus from the Assad regime to Daesh.

Turkey has been a loyal supporter of the moderate Syrian opposition fighting against Bashar Assad since 2011.

Turkey, which has the second largest army in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), is also a part of the US-led coalition forces against Daesh. The coalition has been using Incirlik military airbase in Turkey for its operations against Daesh in Syria.

A shift in the US’ focus in the Syrian conflict led to the first dispute between Turkey and the US, even though both countries were still supporting the opposition and fighting against Daesh. The dispute was first apparent during the train and equip program.

Turkey and the US had agreed on training and equipping opposition groups in Syria in early 2015. Turkey's aim was to train them to fight against both Daesh and the Syrian regime, while the US insisted on targeting only Daesh.

The dispute grew when the US decided to co-operate with another group in its fight against Daesh instead of the opposition groups—the YPG.

That changed the stance of global powers who were involved in the conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced many more, both internally and externally.

Turkey’s security concerns

Ankara and Washington have long been in co-operation with each other since the Cold War, and are allies in some international organisations, including the security alliance NATO.

The two countries’ co-operation in Syria was also expected, as was the case during the uprisings in other Arab countries, but it lasted until the US started to arm YPG militants in Syria and described them as “a powerful ally” against Daesh.

The decision, first taken by former president Barack Obama in late 2014, and followed by current President Donald Trump, angered Ankara, since the YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK.

The PKK has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years and has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people through their attacks, including with suicide bombings targeting civilians.

Despite a clear statement by the former secretary of state Ash Carter that there are direct links between the YPG and the PKK, the US does not consider the YPG to be terror group, even though the PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Turkey has repeatedly urged Obama and his successor Trump to stop arming and training the YPG. Washington said that the co-operation was only meant to be temporary until the defeat of Daesh. But despite the fact that the presence of Daesh in Syria had dwindled by the end of 2017, the US has still been supplying arms to the group. The YPG now controls nearly a quarter of the country.

However, the most exasperating move for Turkey came when the US announced it was working with YPG to set up a 30,000 people border force located along Syria’s border with Turkey.

Ankara considered the move to be a direct threat to its national security, bringing relations with the US to an all-time low. Ties were already strained after Turkey accused the US of sheltering the leader of the group that Ankara calls the Fetullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO).

FETO is responsible for the July 15 coup attempt that killed more than 250 people and injured more than 2,000 others in Turkey.

The US’ co-operation with these groups prompted Turkey to look for other allies in Syria.