Palestinians buried their dead on Saturday with calls on the Muslim world's intervention a day after a major demonstration was targeted by Israeli forces, killing at least 16 Palestinians and wounding over 1,400 in the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.

Israeli troops also fired warning shots towards Palestinian youths gathered at the Gaza-Israel fence, wounding 13 people, health officials said.

The "March of Return" and Land Day protest that began on Friday is on a larger scale and intended to involve families with women and children camping in tent cities near the border for weeks.

Land Day commemorates the deaths of six Arab civilians killed by Israeli troops during demonstrations over Israel's land confiscations in 1976.

The main focus of "March of Return" protests is a demand that Palestinian refugees be allowed the right of return to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when Israel was created in 1948.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, pressing for a right of return for refugees to what is now Israel, are gathered along the fenced 65-km frontier.

On Saturday, thousands attended funerals for 14 of those killed — two were buried on Friday — with mourners holding Palestinian flags and some chanting "revenge".

'Where are you, Arabs?'

"Where are you, Arabs? Where are you, Muslims?" mourners chanted at one funeral, calling on the Arab and Muslim world to intervene.

"The Arab world in general sold our issue (Palestinian issue ) all of them sold it, no one remains to look after it. But as I said before, today we are here and we are waiting till 15 May," said Ibrahim Tlouli, a protester.

"If nobody solves our issue or finds us a solution, whatever that will be.... but at the same time we are here as young people hand in hand and united we will solve our issue alone and will not wait for anyone."

In addition to the 16 killed, more than 1,400 were wounded, 758 of them by live fire, with the remainder hurt by rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation, according to the Gazan health ministry.

No casualties were reported among Israelis.

The armed wing of Hamas that runs the Gaza Strip said that five of those killed were members who were participating "in popular events side-by-side with their people."

The six-week protest is in support of Palestinian refugees and the timetable holds significance for a range of reasons that have added to tensions.

Protests continue

But while anger seethed over Friday's events, only several hundred protesters had returned to tents erected at different sites near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel by mid-afternoon to resume demonstrations planned to last six weeks in the blockaded enclave.

A general strike was also being held in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Minor clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians broke out in Hebron, while a small protest was held in Nablus, both in the occupied West Bank.

Protests will continue until the US opens its new Jerusalem embassy around May 14, a move that has provoked deep anger among the Palestinians, who see the city's annexed eastern sector as the capital of their future state.