Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Turkey on Tuesday for a series of meetings, including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two presidents will take part by video conference from Ankara in a breaking ground ceremony for Turkey's first nuclear power plant being built on the Mediterranean coast at Akkuyu. The plant is being built with Russian technology and Russian and Turkish investment.

On Wednesday, Putin, Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are scheduled to hold a trilateral summit in the Turkish capital of Ankara with the war in Syria top of the agenda.

Russia and Iran have been the Assad regime's key allies in Syria. Turkey backs the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Despite their differences over Syria, Turkey and Russia are forging closer ties, particularly in the economic field.

In December, Ankara and Moscow finalised an agreement for Turkey to purchase Russia's long-range S-400 missile defence system.

