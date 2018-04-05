BERLIN — Turn on the TV in Germany in 2018 and it would be difficult to find a black anchor hosting prime time news. Despite a large and prominent community, black Germans are hugely underrepresented – and misrepresented – in the country’s mainstream media.

But there is one journalist who is bucking this trend. For the past four years, Jana Pareigis has been the face of morning news on the ZDF TV network, making her the first black female to present a morning news show on German public TV.

But the journey hasn’t always been easy for the Hamburg-born reporter. With a mixed European and Zimbabwean background, the 36-year-old has faced years of racism in a society that has found it difficult to accept her as German.

It’s an experience shared by many black Germans, she says, with racist slurs, no-go areas and inappropriate staring in restaurants an everyday reality.

“I have faced a whole variety of experiences," Pareigis tells TRT World. "But the question I hear the most is ‘where are you from?’ – implying that this is not my country. This reflects the ongoing discourse of what Germans are supposed to look like and what it supposedly means to be German.”

Shifted sight

Over the past few years, the dominant discourse in Germany has shifted to the right, with parties like the Alternative für Deutschland (AFD) entering the mainstream. Peddling an anti-immigrant, anti-EU agenda, AFD now make up the largest opposition group in the country following Angela Merkel’s coalition deal last month. Its members, however, are often accused of racism – most recently politician Jens Maier was accused of racially insulting Noah Becker, the son of tennis star Boris, prompting Noah to press charges earlier this year.

This discourse is reflected in wider society. Last year a UN fact-finding mission described racism in Germany as "systematic" and revealed how black men don't go to certain areas for fear of being attacked. That came off the back of a 2016 report by the Education Ministry which highlighted the "stronger inequalities" between white children and children with an immigrant background in higher education.

For Pareigis, issues around her race started much before high school. As she recalls,“One of the first memories I have is of my best childhood friend and both of us being excited about wearing the same jumpsuit in kindergarten. She was a bit taller than me, with blonde hair and blue eyes and we thought no one could tell us apart. But everyone around us was like ‘hmm, yeah right’.”

Growing up, Pareigis was also exposed to book characters, songs and games with names like Ten Little Negroes and Who is Afraid of the Black Person.

“The connotations of both of these were just so bad and promoted the idea that you were meant to be scared of black people," Pareigis says. "As a child I would read a book series about a girl called Pippi Longstocking, whose father was the king of the "negroes". I loved the book but the part of the father made me feel very bad because I thought this is how blacks are portrayed - as inferior?”

Pareigis was eight years old when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989. For many across the nation it was a time for reconciliation, hope and unity.

But for minority communities, the years that followed represented a period of fear and exclusion and during the early 1990s, there was a spike in xenophobic attacks against different ethnic groups. One of the worst attacks was in 1993, when four right-wing extremists set fire to a Turkish family home in Solingen, a city just north of Cologne. The fire caused the deaths of three girls and two women, while another 14 people were injured.

Pareigis remembers watching news reports of the numerous attacks and felt so scared that she would say to her mother that they should leave the country. “Even though the fall of the wall was a peaceful revolution that united the country, there were a number of people now focusing on German identity," she says. "For some, people of colour didn’t fit in. What scared me weren't just the racist attacks that followed, but the images of people watching and clapping the attackers. After the fall of the wall, things weren't going well for some people economically so they blamed migrants.”

Afro-Deutsch history

Records show that black people have been living in Germany for around 400 years, and there are many stories of Afro-Deutsch figures and their contribution to German society. In the late 18th century, Ghanaian-born Anton Wilhelm Amo made history when he became the first African professor of philosophy at a European university. Others include Martin Dibobe, a Berlin-based train driver from Cameroon who organised a petition calling for equal rights and pay for Africans in 1919, and the poet and activist May Ayim, one of the most prominent voices in the Afro-Deutsch movement up until her death in 1996. She has since had a street named after her in Berlin.