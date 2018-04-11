Gary Foley is sitting back in his red chair, looking into a camera for an interview about Australia’s very own civil rights movement. It’s a story you wouldn’t hear about at a school in Australia, to Gary’s bemusement. He’s spent his life living and reflecting, from his days as an activist turned actor turned academic.

And now, in a studio in Melbourne’s Coburg north in late 2016, he prepares to tell us, as a historian would, about history that isn’t taught – Australia’s Black Power Movement. But before we get to Redfern, one of the hubs of Indigenous resistance in the country, and the many moments in the era of the 70s, we have to go back to what pushed Gary into the thick of action.

The turning point you could say was moving to Nambucca Heads, a rural town in New South Wales, to stay with his grandmother, as his parents left for Queensland.

He could be at school during the week and “sit next to any of these white kids in class” but as soon as the weekend came, and people flooded into the “local picture theatre” as Gary, who's 67 now, calls it, his classmates and him particularly knew there were different rules. A rope dividing the cinema set the status quo. Aboriginal people were made to sit at the front of the cinema, while “all the white people sat up the back.” The material feel of segregation was new for Gary, who escaped much of the racism in Tenterfield because of his father's prowess on the Rugby field for the town's local team and the fact there weren’t that many Aboriginal people in Tenterfield.

But Nambucca would face a challenge, as did most segregated towns in rural New South Wales, when a bus full of wide-eyed University of Sydney student activists led by Charlie Perkins, the first Aboriginal man to graduate from a university, rolled up and demanded desegregation.

The 1965 freedom rides saw the bus full of student activists travel “across the notoriously racist enclaves of Northern New South Wales on a bus.” The journey drew international attention exposing the segregation that lived in rural Australia to a global audience.

For Gary, there was something significant about the freedom rides in northern New South Wales. “It was a really significant event in my life,” he says, “and the lives of young Aboriginal kids in northern New South Wales.” What happened in 1965 just wasn’t something he, and his peers of the time were used to. The freedom rides was the first time in Gary’s life he “had seen an Aboriginal man stand up to the local Klu Klux Klan types and walk away intact.”

Racial profiling and meeting the African American soldiers

Before moving to live with his grandmother in Nambucca Heads, Gary couldn’t imagine life beyond Tenterfield, it just wasn’t in his vocabulary. But a new student named Hunter had enrolled in his school, and as new kids do, he felt different amongst the monotony of the classroom.

He told Gary to tune into his radio dial late at night, this “long before the days of television,” and look for a faint signal. What Gary found was what he called “a great disc jockey” in the infamous John Laws, who at that time went by the name of “the thinner record spinner.” He introduced Gary to music and a realisation that proved invaluable “a world beyond Tenterfield.”

But to get to this world beyond Tenterfield or Nambucca Heads was problematic for Gary and any Aboriginal person in NSW. Because from 1883 until the late 60s, the NSW Aboriginal Board controlled the lives of Aboriginal people in NSW. Professor John Maynard, Director of Purai Global Indigenous and Diaspora Research Studies Centre, wrote in the Conversation, the “board was not of protection, but persecution.” Maynard continued, they impacted the lives of Indigenous people through “policies of segregation, assimilation, child removal and wage withholding continued for decades and the negative results are still visible today.”

It’s something that still sticks in the throat of Gary, as it would for anyone, but he told me as “the old apartheid system in NSW,” the Aboriginal Protection Board was breaking down in the late 60s, it opened the floodgates for a great migration. Gary was very much a part of the migration as “the chains loosened on the old protection board system,” slowly giving Aboriginal people in NSW “a degree of freedom of movement” and a way out.

But the great migration had repercussions, moving to what Gary described as this “big white place” where in Redfern there was this “little black enclave, this black ghetto, and I think that made a lot people in Sydney nervous.”

Gary recalls one afternoon when he was grabbed by the police in railway square in Sydney, taken to the police station where they “bashed the shit out of me” with thick Sydney telephone books. The officers forced Gary to plead guilty to a crime he didn’t commit – and that’s something that “really got the fire” in his belly. What irritated him the most was that he was bashed and accused of something he didn’t do. He describes the incident as his “real political education.”

A few days later, Gary met Paul Coe – the man who he’d eventually set up the Australian Black Panther Party with – at the foundation of Aboriginal affairs. Coe handed Gary a book, it was the autobiography of Malcolm X. The connection was “instant”. Gary felt Malcolm X was an expression of defiance for the African American communities in the US. Their situation, in terms of police brutality and poverty, mirrored the experience “of us young black fellas” in Redfern. The book was the first, Gary said he “ever really read,” and less than two weeks later Coe told Gary he was starting a discussion group “amongst us young people in Redfern” to tackle police brutality. He “didn’t have to ask” Gary twice, because the memories of his “bashing was still fresh” in his mind.

The group was small, and included Paul Coe, Gary’s cousin Gary Williams, Leanne Thomas and Bobby Blair. And as they were beginning to discuss the issues facing Indigenous people in Redfern, there was a sudden “influx” of African American soldiers in Sydney on rest and recuperation from the Vietnam war. Gary tells me, one of the first things the African American soldiers did was ask “where’s all the blacks,” he laughed, and said, “there were no blacks in Sydney, except us.”

The soldiers visited Redfern to meet with “black people like them.” The soldiers shared their stories from Oakland California and made Gary and others in Redfern aware of the Black Panther Party in the US. But the most important element of the meeting was the soldiers shared black American political literature ranging from Cease the Time by Bobby Seale, Sole on Ice by Eldridge Cleaver and writings of Stokely Carmichael and other radical African American thinkers. This was the first time, Gary said, “we’d been able to get our hands on this sort of literature” because it just wasn’t available in Australia in the late 60s.