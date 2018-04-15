WORLD
3 MIN READ
German president warns against demonising Russia
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says "there is too much at stake" to declare Russia an enemy.
German president warns against demonising Russia
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is pcitured during his visit to the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on March 23, 2018. / Reuters
April 15, 2018

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned against demonising Russia and said Germany had a particular role to play in maintaining dialogue with Moscow, given its history.

In an interview published on Sunday, Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, voiced concerns that Saturday's air strikes by Western powers had raised the serious risk of a direct confrontation between Russian and US forces in Syria for the first time.

"We are at the next step of escalation in the Russian-American relationship," Steinmeier, who twice served as Germany's foreign minister, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The air strikes on Syria – aimed at destroying regime leader Bashar al Assad's chemical weapons facilities – have exacerbated tensions between Moscow and the West, already at a new post-Cold War high after the expulsion of more than 130 Russian diplomats in response to a poison gas attack in Britain that London has blamed on Russia.

The Assad regime denied using chemical weapons against a civilian population. Russia also denied it was behind the poison gas attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

Recommended

Steinmeier said the evidence pointed clearly at Russia's involvement, which was alarming, but added: "The galloping alienation between Russia and the West must also concern us, with consequences that will go far beyond this case. There is practically no basis of trust any more."

Steinmeier urged German politicians to keep the door open to dialogue with Russia, and to avoid portraying Russia and its people as an enemy, even as they maintained pressure on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.

"Regardless of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, we cannot declare Russia as a whole, the country and its people, to be an enemy," he said. "Our history speaks against it, and there is too much at stake."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who has adopted a tougher tone in his comments on Russia than his predecessors, on Saturday called for a new international effort to end the war in Syria, and said Germany would exploit its relationship with Moscow to ensure Russia played a "constructive" role.

Germany, which relies on Russia for about a third of the gas it uses, has long walked a careful line with Moscow – pushing for continued sanctions over Ukraine and eastern Ukraine while also maintaining dialogue and trade relations.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report