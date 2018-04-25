ISTANBUL — Troia, or Troy, was a city that existed about 4,000 years ago. It was made a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Anatolian region of Turkey in 1998. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of this event with various events and activities, the Turkish government is planning to establish a museum to display goods found in excavations over the years.

TRT World recently caught up with archaeologist Nezih Basgelen to ask him about the significance of Troia.

Basgelen says since 1978, he has been trying to connect people to archaeology that goes back to prehistoric times.

Can you tell us about the significance of 2018 being celebrated as the Year of Troia?

Nezih Basgelen: Thanks to Turkey’s hard work, Troia was accepted as a [UNESCO] World Heritage Site 20 years ago. Our Ministry of Culture and Tourism is celebrating this year as the 20th anniversary of its acceptance. Like I mentioned, the subject needs to come to the forefront in this multilayered society, be it archaeology or history, or ancient literature, or other sub-branches. Because Troia is connected in one aspect to Homer and hisIliad, and it’s connected in another aspect to the excavations of [Heinrich] Schliemann and [Frank] Calvert. Troia has taken a front seat at the world agenda, having started, in a way, [interest in] archaeology, a locale that has placed archaeological digs in an important framework. On top of that it is a location that the whole world has taken an interest in and wants to visit due to the Brad Pitt film and more. Therefore we need to make good use of this year be it with the [Turkish] public or international interest.