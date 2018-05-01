Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been voted Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA) to complete the double of English soccer's major individual awards.

Salah was chosen as Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) after an outstanding season in which he has scored 43 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is the first African player to win the FWA award which began in 1948.

Salah narrowly beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in a ballot of over 400 FWA members, with the winning margin less than 20 votes. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was placed third.

"What a race it has been between two players who, in a relatively short time, have reached genuine world class. But Mo Salah is the worthiest of winners. He is also the first African to receive the award, and we congratulate him on a magnificent season," FWA Chairman Patrick Barclay said.

Key for Liverpool ambitions