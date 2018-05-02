Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday called an end to a wave of protests and said all parties would support his bid to run for prime minister again next week.

"The issue has practically been solved," he told tens of thousands of people during a rally in the capital Yerevan. "All factions said they would support my candidacy."

"Kids, you are going to school tomorrow. We are suspending protests and going to have a rest."

Lawmakers will convene on May 8 for a new extraordinary session to elect a prime minister, after the ruling Republican party on Tuesday sank the hugely popular opposition leader's bid to take power, voting him down in parliament.

In response, tens of thousands of Armenians on Wednesday launched a nationwide general strike, blocking key transport links, suspending railway traffic across the country and virtually shutting down Yerevan and other cities.

Days of protests in the small ex-Soviet state have created a standoff between opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan's supporters, who have mobilised thousands of people to take to the streets, and a ruling elite which is determined to hold on to power and still controls the security apparatus.

The standoff is being watched closely by Russia, which sees Armenia as a close ally and is wary of it going the same way as Ukraine, where an uprising swept to power new leaders who pulled the country out of Moscow’s orbit.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from the Armenian capital.

City at a standstill

In the capital, Yerevan, all the main streets were blocked by cars, minibuses and garbage bins. The road to the international airport was blocked. A spokesman for the civil aviation authority said one flight had been cancelled.

Reuters reporters in Yerevan said shops and offices were open, and some people were still trying to get to work, despite the roadblocks. Protesters marched through the streets, shouting “Nikol! Victory!“, waving flags and blowing horns.

Police tried to persuade protesters to open roads, but did not use force. Local media reported that there were also protests in several other cities in Armenia, a country of three million people that is home to a Russian military base.

Tiny Armenia is strategically valuable for Russia, nestled in the mountains between NATO-member Turkey and energy exporter Azerbaijan, with which Armenia has been in a state of conflict since both emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Pashinyan, in an interview with Reuters at a protest in Yerevan where he was surrounded by cheering supporters, said he would keep the pressure on the ruling party.

“My only power is my people. We are not going to give up,” said Pashinyan, dressed in his trademark camouflage T-shirt and cap.

“We will continue our strike and disobedience.”