Liverpool reached the Champions League final after riding their luck to contain a fired-up AS Roma in a 4-2 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday that sent them through 7-6 on aggregate.

Liverpool, who will face Real Madrid in the final on May 26, twice took the lead but were forced to hang on in the second half as Roma created a string of good chances before Radja Nainggolan's two late goals put them ahead on the night.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane was their most potent attacking threat and gave them the lead after nine minutes, but a bizarre own goal by James Milner levelled for Roma.