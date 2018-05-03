On May 6, Lebanon will be holding its first general election in nine years. The elections – scheduled almost five years after the initial May 2013 date – are taking place amidst local political turmoil directly linked to regional tensions.

Since the last election in 2009, Lebanon has faced a wide variety of issues from the influx of over one million Syrian refugees to internal political issues that contributed to a waste management crisis and protests in the capital city of Beirut to increasing tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Lebanon has also been one of the main arenas where Saudi-Iranian brinkmanship has been playing out, most recently seen in the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in November.

Here are five key things to know about Lebanon's upcoming elections.

1. The elections are the first since the passage of a new electoral law in 2017.

In June last year, Lebanese parliament passed a new electoral law that introduced a system of proportional representation that replaced the majoritarian system and re-arranged electoral districts (reducing the number from 26 to 15), among other changes.

The passing of the law was hoped to help end the political stalemate that had prevented elections and pushed parliament to extend its tenure two times after elections in 2009.

This new setup means each district will have more diversity in terms of MPs from different sects, and has also seen types of coalitions between traditionally opposing parties. Analysts question whether the new law will actually translate to a proportional representation or to significant change in the outcome of the election.

Known for being home to nearly every kind of sectarian and ethnic group in the region, Lebanon’s political situation rests on a fragile system of power-sharing among the different segments of society, a setup that provides a tenuous peace at best and is prone to shake-ups and deadlocks on the regular. Under the constitution, the prime minister of the country must be a Sunni; the speaker of parliament, a Shia; and the president of the country, a Maronite Christian. The main political and military actor in the country, however, remains the Shia Hezbollah group linked to Tehran.

2. After his forced resignation, Hariri has returned to Beirut with more support than before

In November, Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation from an undisclosed location in Riyadh, throwing Lebanese politics into disarray. The Hariri family has historic, political and economic ties with Saudi Arabia, and Sunni politics in Lebanon is likewise known to be closely tied with Saudi Arabia, which attempted to use the fragile political balance in Lebanon as another path to curbing Iran’s influence in the region. Iran uses its influence in the county mainly on Hezbollah, a Shia armed group which is also effective in domestic politics and has two seats in the cabinet.

However, the plan backfired, and Hariri managed to return to his position three weeks after his forced resignation, and both Hariri and Hezbollah emerged as popular as ever. But relations between Hariri and Saudi Arabia don't seem damaged.

Hariri has recently shared smiling selfies of himself with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, and has said that Lebanon would sign economic agreements with Saudi Arabia “very soon.”

Meanwhile, there are reports of growing dissent within Hariri’s Future Movement party by those who want a harsher stance towards Hezbollah. There are speculations that Hariri may remove those individuals moving forward.

3. The Druze minority still plays an important role in politics