Political parties in Turkey are announcing their candidates for the June 24 presidential election.

President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan was named the AK Party's candidate and is supported by the nationalist MHP and the Great Unity Party (BBP).

Turkey's main opposition party, CHP, has named Muharrem Ince, while the smaller Iyi Party picks a woman, Meral Aksener, for the top post.