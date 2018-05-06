Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party was set to unveil its election manifesto on Sunday.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is also the leader of the party, said: "We will explain our manifesto soon, I hope that this manifesto will reveal the future of the presidential system."

The manifesto unveiling was taking places at the party's provincial congress in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul.

"After that, we will explain in Ankara what we have done and what we will do in our election declaration," he added.

Erdogan has served as president since 2014. He is Turkey's first popularly elected president. Before that, he served as prime minister, from 2003 to 2014.

Should he win the June 24 election, Erdogan would be Turkey's first leader under the presidential system, under which the prime minister's post will be scrapped.

Speaking about the challenges facing Turkey on its borders, he said: "Due to Turkey's strong will, it is not possible to play dirty games, to draw new boundaries and to have a fait accompli in our geography."

Erdogan highlighted the importance of the current Operation Olive Branch in Syria.