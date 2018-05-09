The abstentions from Sunday’s municipal elections sent a frustrated ‘No’ message to all sides of the political spectrum in a determined show of public mistrust.

“A negative sign, a strong message...for politicians,” as Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed admitted publicly after the closing of the polls where the turnout rate was much lower than rates recorded in prior post-revolution elections.

The general voter turnout was a paltry 33.7 percent nationwide, with just 26 percent in Tunis, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (ISIE).

While the election was highly anticipated as the next step in the North African nation’s democratic transition following the 2011 uprising, what Tunisia found was a population largely suffering from the malaise of the economic situation with tough austerity measures, 15 percent unemployment and inflation touching8 percent.

Postponed four times, the polls were finally held this Sunday, at a time when Tunisia is slowly passing through its fragile democratic process. At the beginning of the year, the country was rocked by a wave of protests over a new austerity budget introduced by the government.

Seven years after the fall of former dictator Ben Ali, Tunisians increasingly realise the revolution has not brought the change they hoped to see. Much has been promised, little achieved. A lot of them think the municipal polls will not change anything.

Young voters were noticeably absent from the polling stations, especially in the capital, with mostly elderly people voting. After voting in parliamentary and presidential elections since 2011, and seeing their demands unfulfilled, much of the youth boycotted the local vote or voted “white”.

The general sentiment seemed to be: why should we young Tunisians who are either jobless or unemployed graduates vote after all? Today, they are struggling with the same problems as before 2011.

Many feel that the leaders they elected in 2014 have not delivered on their promises and that political elites and successive governments have not acted in the interest of the country. Get-out-the vote efforts organised by electoral authorities focusing on young people failed. The fact that half of the 57,000 candidates running for office in the country’s 350 municipalities were young people (and women) made little difference to them.

The other factor that may explain the low electoral participation figure is the little awareness of municipal elections—the first of their kind to be held in Tunisia under democratic rule—which many see as less important than the parliamentary and presidential ones.

In reality, they are a key step in devolving power beyond Tunis and handing more powers to town councils across the country. Giving local authorities more power would help correct imbalances between the capital’s decision-making monopoly and other regions historically marginalised by an overreaching centralised power.