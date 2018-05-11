Oscar-winner Pawel Pawlikowski denies he is nostalgic for the Cold War, but its geopolitical tensions and lack of modern technological distractions make it the perfect era in which to stage a doomed love story, he said on Friday.

The director who won the 2015 foreign language Oscar for "Ida", also set in the Communist era, is vying for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival with "Cold War" a romance that moves from the peasant farms of Poland to Paris jazz clubs and back from the 1940s to the 1960s.

Zula is a tough, beautiful woman who wins a place at a school for traditional performing arts set up to promote a wholesome nationalistic image of post-war Poland, where the handsome Wiktor is musical director.

Early in their clandestine affair, she admits to spying on him for the authorities, the first, and perhaps least, of many problems that the political climate throws at the relationship.

In his five-star review, The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw called "Cold War" a "mysterious, musically glorious and visually ravishing film" with "an exquisite chill."

Asked why the cold war made a good backdrop for a romance drama, Pawlikowski said, "There were a lot of obstacles around at the time, and love is, to a large degree, a matter of overcoming obstacles."

The movie is also inspired by personal experience.