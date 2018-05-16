US President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time in an ethics disclosure released on Wednesday that he repaid more than $100,001 to former personal attorney Michael Cohen, shedding new light on a scandal involving Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels.

The disclosure, signed by Trump and released by the US Office of Government Ethics, did not describe the purpose or the recipient of the original 2016 payment to a "third party" made by Cohen, for which he was reimbursed by Trump.

But Cohen has acknowledged paying Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a transaction meant to buy her silence about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter between her and Trump.

"This is a big deal and unprecedented. No President has been previously subject to any referral by (Office of Government Ethics) to DOJ as a result of having failed to report an item on their public financial disclosure report," said Virginia Canter, a former ethics official in the Clinton and Obama White Houses who is now with the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Rudy Giuliani, who recently became the Republican president's new personal attorney, has said Trump reimbursed Cohen for the original $130,000 payment, which was made shortly before Trump's victory in the November 8, 2016 presidential election.

The ethics disclosure draws a clearer connection between Trump and Cohen and further underlines inconsistencies in descriptions provided by Trump and aides about the payments.

Trump had previously disputed whether he was aware of the payment by Cohen and whether he reimbursed his attorney. In April, Trump told reporters he did not know anything about the payment. His disclosure now suggests Trump repaid Cohen last year.

Trump, his campaign and Cohen have all denied any wrongdoing.

Giuliani told Fox News that the president was "fully aware" of the disclosure and "endorsed the strategy."

"We wouldn't do it without him," Giuliani said on "The Ingraham Angle," according to an excerpt provided by the network. "He's the client, after all, and has tremendous judgment about things like this. And I think it — that the OGE, the Office of Government Ethics, basically agreed with us that it has been fully disclosed. I have a little disagreement with them, but it's a petty one. I don't believe it had to be disclosed at all."

But ethics experts say that if that payment was knowingly and willfully left out, Trump could be in violation of federal ethics laws

Ethics disclosure

The acting director of the ethics office, David Apol, said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that the original payment made by Cohen should have been disclosed in ethics documents that Trump filed in June 2017. Apol's letter was released with the Trump disclosures.