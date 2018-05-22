In the wake of breathless coverage of the royal wedding, it can be easy to forget the acrimonious beginnings of how the British media approached the relationship.

A year before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement, the sixth heir to the British throne took the "extraordinary" step of issuing a statement in 2016 in which he slammed the British press for the “racial undertone” of their coverage and for the “degree of pressure, scrutiny and harassment” from the media.

The letter sought to reign in the media frenzy around the relationship, and reflects the ongoing tension between the royal family and the press. Unabated, the tabloids pressed on with their coverage even after Harry’s statement, taking aim at anything Markle: from the successful American small-screen star’s hometown to her father's weight, all arguably deeply-rooted in the racial undertones Harry referenced.

Markle, who is bi-racial, is the first non-white person to marry into the British monarchy, symbolising an important evolution for the royal family, who face questions on their relevance and history. This lends Markle a notable place in the modern media landscape, which first heralded Harry's mother Princess Diana as "Queen of people's hearts" before hounding her to death after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Markle’s marriage has lifted the lid on an uneasy acceptance of race and diversity in the UK, particularly amongst conservatives. Headlines that focused on racial stereotypes and dog-whistle racism became common.

The Daily Mail is an ongoing purveyor of such headlines. Its disapproval of Markle’s background has manifested in unrepentant racist coverage which hinges on her race, her humble background, her rise to fame in American television series “Suits” and literally all things African-American.

In 2016, they ran with: "Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang scarred home of her mother revealed — so will he be dropping by for tea?"

Unaffected by the evolution of Harry and Markle’s relationship, the tabloid continued with its onslaught.

"Now that's upwardly mobile! How in 150 years, Meghan Markle's family went from cotton slaves to royalty via freedom in the U.S. Civil War ... while her dad's ancestors included a maid at Windsor Castle" was the Mail spread in 2017. It was accompanied by a flowchart about her mother, titled: “MUM’S SIDE: DIRT POOR IN DEEP SOUTH.”

The headline of their Sarah Vine’s opinion piece: “Yes, they’re joyfully in love. So why do I have a niggling worry about his engagement picture?” was plastered above-the-fold in giant typeface. The headline and accompanying piece drew outrage on social media, particularly the use of the word “niggling.”

The Mail also published a pull-out supplement that asked “Why DID Meghan’s Marriage Implode?”, exploring in minute detail her divorce in 2013.

Journalist Rachel Johnson wrote for The Mail on Sundaythat Markle could help bring "rich and exotic DNA" to the royal family. Rachel, the sister of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, goes on to describe Markle’s mother as “a dreadlocked African-American lady from the wrong side of the tracks." Not to be left behind, BBC News Africa ran a piece in 2017:“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The royal love affair with Africa.”

The Sun ran with “Harry Girl’s on Pornhub” after a clip of her from the television show "Suits" appeared on the adult website. The tabloid later issued an apology.

But that did not stop The Sun from running pieces focusing on Markle’s “VERY un-royal family” and comparisons between Markle and Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife which revolved around Markle’s background, race and past relationships.

The Spectator was not far behind. In one piece, the conservative publication drew the public’s and J K Rowling’s ire for saying: “seventy years ago, Meghan Markle would have been the kind of woman the Prince would have had for a mistress, not a wife.”

These headlines and the accompanying pieces are all in some way intrinsically linked to Markle belonging to a interracial family.

From scathing reviews of her personality as a young woman, to making light of structural racism, to objectifying Markle’s ethnicity by reducing her identity to an ornament which would somehow accentuate the royal family, the British media has exposed how perhaps Britain – the former colonising empire – is still uneasy with matters of race.

Even as recently as the weeks leading up to Markle and Harry’s wedding, the media frenzy tore into more of the American actor’s family, playing more on stereotypes of mixed-race and African American communities.

Her 73-year-old father, who lives alone in Mexico, has been an ongoing target of the tabloids, having to weather incredibly intrusive paparazzi, that culminated in her father posing for paparazzi photos and having them falsely circulated as having been taken without his permission. The photos showed him working out and trying on a suit.