TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist
A former Turkish soldier who fled with seven others to Greece after a failed coup attempt in 2016 should be granted asylum, a Greek court has ruled, prompting an angry response from Ankara.
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist
One of the 8 Turkish fugitive soldiers, Suleyman Ozkaynakci is brought to Asylum Service in Athens, Greece on January 8, 2018. / AA
May 24, 2018

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a decision by the top court in Greece granting asylum to ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci, who Ankara accuses of involvement in the 2016 coup bid.

The Greek Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country, "in defiance of the rules of international law, granted asylum to putschist Suleyman Ozkaynakci," said the ministry in a statement.

"It has been thereby reaffirmed by the international community that Greece is a country, which protects and shelters the putschists. We strongly condemn this decision that deeply offends the conscience of the Turkish nation," the statement added.

"We hope that the Greek judiciary will refrain from repeating the same mistakes by taking similar biased decisions in the future," it said.

Ozkaynakci's asylum request had been accepted in December 2017 by an asylum commission in Greece, but later the Greek government raised an objection to it.

He was released briefly after being granted asylum but was arrested again after the government raised an objection to the asylum.

The Greek Council of State evaluated the government’s objection last month and ordered the release of Ozkaynakci under strict control until the results of asylum applications of all eight Turkish coup plotters come out.

Recommended

TRT World speaks to former ambassador to France, Uluc Ozulker.

'Embarrassing decision'

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik called the Council of State ruling "the most embarrassing decision a country can make."

"The justice system of Greece, an EU member, decided to defend the terrorists who attempted a coup to overthrow democracy in Turkey," he said on Twitter.

The eight former Turkish servicemen fled to Greece a day after the defeated 2016 Turkish coup. They are accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the coup and being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which killed at least 250 people and injured nearly 2,200.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal