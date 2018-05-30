Israel said on Wednesday it had struck 25 more Hamas "military targets" in air raids in the blockaded Gaza enclave overnight in response to rocket and mortar fire, part of the worst military flare-up since the 2014 war.

Targets included drone sheds, a rocket-making workshop and "military compounds," a military statement said.

Israel had said on Tuesday it hit more than 35 targets in the Palestinian enclave after a barrage of rocket and mortar fire from Hamas, that runs the Gaza, and Islamic Jihad.

Tel Aviv said about 70 rockets and mortars had been fired at Israel throughout the day. A number of them were intercepted by air defence systems.

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza.

The armed wings of both factions said it was in response to Israel's killing of scores of Palestinians since March 30, mainly in "right of return" protests.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the Fatah faction that is dominant in the occupied West Bank, said Israel had used "vigorous aggression" against Gaza that proved it did not want peace.

No clarity on ceasefire

But late on Tuesday, a spokesman for Jihad said a ceasefire agreement had been reached to restore calm.

"We've succeeded in repressing the aggression and preventing the change of the rules of engagement," a Hamas statement said early on Wednesday.

"Many mediations have occurred in the past hours, and we've reached a consensus to return to the understandings of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," it said, adding, "And we we will be committed to the ceasefire as long the Israeli occupation do."

On Wednesday, Khalil al Haya, a senior Hamas official, said that Egyptian mediators intervened "after the resistance succeeded in warding off the aggression."

Israeli cabinet minister Naftali Bennett, however, told Israel's Army Radio no agreement has been reached yet.

Explosions continued until late on Tuesday, with the Israeli army reporting sirens being triggered in a number of locations near the Gaza-Israel fence.

TRT World spoke with Tel Aviv-based journalist Jan Franke for more.

UNSC to discuss the current tension

The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the tensions, at the request of the United States which wants the top UN body to strongly condemn the attacks on Israel.

Tuesday's exchange of fire came after weeks of deadly unrest along the fence between Israel and the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

In a rare joint statement, Hamas and Islamic Jihad declared shared responsibility for the attacks, saying it was in retaliation for Israeli attacks targeting their positions.

Three members of Islamic Jihad were killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday, with the group vowing revenge.