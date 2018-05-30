Greek workers strike against bailout reforms
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greek workers strike against bailout reformsMore than 10,000 striking workers, youths and pensioners marched to parliament around noon to protest against a new wave of austerity measures due to begin after the current international bailout expires in August.
Members of the communist-affiliated PAME take part in a demonstration marking a 24-hour general strike against against planned austerity measures in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, on May 30, 2018. / Reuters
May 30, 2018

Thousands of Greek workers went on strike on Wednesday to protest against years of belt-tightening and a new wave of austerity measures that will kick in after the country's third international bailout expires this summer.

Some flights were grounded, ships were unable to sail and public transport was disrupted in the one-day nationwide action organised by Greece's largest labour unions, the private sector GSEE and its public sector counterpart ADEDY.

More than 10,000 striking workers, youths and pensioners marched to parliament around 1000 GMT (noon local time), most of them waving flags of the Communist-affiliated group, PAME. 

They held banners reading "No!" and "They have crushed our lives!"

"They (politicians) have devoured us," shouted Yannis Vlachos, a municipal worker from the southern Peloponnesian city of Sparta, pointing his finger at parliament.

Recommended

"The government, which implements the same policies that have destroyed the people and the economy, is loading the back of workers and pensioners with new unbearable measures," GSEE said in a statement.

State TV and private TV stations aired documentaries instead of news bulletins, as journalists also walked out.

Despite public opposition, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in 2015 signed up to Greece's current international bailout, which is due to expire in August.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'