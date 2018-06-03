China warned the United States on Sunday that it will scrap any agreements reached on trade between the two countries if Washington imposes new tariffs.

US President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese exports.

A delegation led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met negotiators in Beijing at the weekend.

Later the Chinese government said the talks had delivered concrete progress.

But it warned that China would abandon its commitment to buy more American goods if the sanctions went ahead.

So far, the US is standing firm.

Void Agreements