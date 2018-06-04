Nobel Prize winning anti-nuclear campaign group ICAN has offered to pay for the cost of the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, including the hotel bill for the impoverished state's leader.

The offer comes after a media report that the cash-strapped North may have trouble bearing the cost of its leader's stay in Singapore and the large delegation of security and support staff for the meeting scheduled for June 12.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said it was willing to use its prize money to pay for any accommodation or meeting space needed to make the summit a success.

"The Nobel Peace Prize included a cash prize and we are offering funds from the prize to cover the costs for the summit, in order to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear-weapon-free world," ICAN official Akira Kawasaki said.

"This is a historic meeting, and once in a generation opportunity" to help establish a world free of the threat of nuclear weapons," Kawasaki told Reuters by telephone from Tokyo.

Kawasaki heads the Tokyo-based Peace Boat, one of ICAN's 10international steering groups.

Not about paying for luxury rooms

The intention to spend the prize money is in line with the group has done to lobby for the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted by 122 nations but not any of the nuclear weapons states or North Korea.