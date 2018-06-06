Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in the UK as part of his three-day Europe tour to rally support against the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after the US pulled out from the pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran last month.

On Tuesday in Paris, the Israeli leader urged France to turn its attention to tackling Iran's "regional aggression."

He said he no longer needed to convince Paris to quit world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran as economic pressure would kill it anyway.

TRT World 's Sarah Balter reports.

Deal is 'going to be dissolved'

Benjamin Netanyahu was in Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron as part of a tour to persuade the European signatories — Britain, France and Germany — to follow Washington's lead in pursuing a tough stance on Iran.

"I didn't ask France to withdraw from the JCPOA [Iran deal] because I think it is basically going to be dissolved by the weight of economic forces," Netanyahu told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"If you have a bad deal you don't have to stick to it especially if you see that Iran is conquering one country after another and you cannot divorce this from Iran's aggression in the [Middle East] region."

TRT World spoke to Ali Ansari, an Iranian history professor, for more.

EU powers for saving deal

The three European powers are scrambling to save the deal — under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for a lifting of international sanctions — as they consider it the best chance to stop Tehran developing an atomic bomb.

Israel maintains that Iran duped the West into a one-sided deal and plans to use the break from sanctions to build up its financial reserves before returning to full-scale enrichment of uranium for future nuclear weapons.

Macron did not appear receptive to Netanyahu's argument. "I told the prime minister of my deep conviction, which is shared with our European partners, that the accord needs to be preserved to ensure control of nuclear activity," he said.