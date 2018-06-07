Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a weeklong ceasefire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday marking the end of Islamic month of Ramadan next week.

A statement sent from the president's office on Thursday says the ceasefire will begin on Ramadan 27, or June 12 on the Western calendar, and last through the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, until around June 19.

It says the ceasefire does not include Al Qaeda or Daesh.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban, who have steadily expanded their presence in recent years, capturing a number of districts across the country and carrying out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces.

TRT World 's Ali Latifi brings us more from Kabul.

Battle with 'international terrorists' to continue

General Mohammad Sharif Yaftali, the army chief of staff, told reporters that Afghan forces would be on standby throughout the ceasefire and respond to any attacks.

He also said the army would continue to battle "international terrorists," apparently referring to Al Qaeda and Daesh.

Ghani's statement referred to a gathering of Afghanistan's top clerics on Monday in which they issued a decree against suicide attacks and called for peace talks. A suicide bomber struck just outside the gathering as it was dispersing, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 in an attack claimed by Daesh.

The Taliban had denounced the gathering, insisting that its jihad, or holy war, against foreign invaders was justified. It instead urged the clerics to side with it against the "occupation."

The US and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but the US still has thousands of forces based there in a support and counterterrorism role.

The Trump administration has sent additional troops to try to change the course of America's longest war.

US forces' ceasefire