Voting under way for Turkish expatriates in June 24 elections
TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Voting under way for Turkish expatriates in June 24 electionsA total of 260,733 Turkish expatriates have cast their vote at foreign missions and custom gates so far in the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.
A Turkish woman casts her vote in early presidential and general elections at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, United States on June 9, 2018. / AA
June 13, 2018

Turkish expatriates continue to vote in the June 24 presidential and general elections in more than seven countries.

Around 260,733 Turkish citizens living abroad have cast their vote since June 7, according to figures issued by Anadolu Agency.

And voter participation at foreign missions has been on rise. 

A total of 3,049,065 Turkish nationals abroad are eligible to cast their votes in foreign countries and 3,160 ballot boxes have been set up in 123 Turkish foreign missions for the elections.

According to the electoral calendar, Turkish expatriates will be able to vote in embassies and consulates abroad until June 19.

However, voting at custom gates will continue until June 24.

Voting will be held from 9am to 9pm local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.  

In Turkey, voters will go to the polls on June 24. 

In Germany, which has Europe's largest Turkish diaspora with 1.4 million eligible voters, consulates and other election centers across the country will be open until June 19.

Recommended

Crowds and long lines in front of Turkish consulates in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Berlin suggested a high turnout.

In March last year, more than 697,000 Turkish immigrants in Germany went to the polls in Turkey’s constitutional referendum, with voter turnout at 49 percent.

Out of Turkey’s more than three million overseas voters, nearly half of them live in Germany.

In France, nearly 340,000 Turkish citizens began voting on Thursday in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes and Strasbourg.

In Austria, more than 105,000 eligible voters are to cast their ballots at the consulate general in Vienna, Bregenz, and Salzburg.

Voting will be held from 9am to 9pm local time on weekdays and weekends at foreign missions.

Turkish citizens living abroad and travelling to Turkey this month can also cast their votes at custom gates until 5pm local time.

Should the presidential election go to the second round, Turkish expatriates will go to polls again between June 30-July 4.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal