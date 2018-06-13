Turkish expatriates continue to vote in the June 24 presidential and general elections in more than seven countries.

Around 260,733 Turkish citizens living abroad have cast their vote since June 7, according to figures issued by Anadolu Agency.

And voter participation at foreign missions has been on rise.

A total of 3,049,065 Turkish nationals abroad are eligible to cast their votes in foreign countries and 3,160 ballot boxes have been set up in 123 Turkish foreign missions for the elections.

According to the electoral calendar, Turkish expatriates will be able to vote in embassies and consulates abroad until June 19.

However, voting at custom gates will continue until June 24.

Voting will be held from 9am to 9pm local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.

In Turkey, voters will go to the polls on June 24.

In Germany, which has Europe's largest Turkish diaspora with 1.4 million eligible voters, consulates and other election centers across the country will be open until June 19.