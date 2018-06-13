TAIZ, Yemen— Residents of Hudaida are worried about the coming days, as the battle has moved from the border of the city to inside the province, with pro-Hadi forces now only about 25 kilometres away.

Allaa Taha, 35, a resident of Hudaida who works in a clothing shop, stated that he’s lost the joys that come with celebrating Eid. The Saudi-led coalition's assault is likely to get more intense in the coming days, even ruining the Eid holiday.

"During this past month, the battles have moved towards Hudaida and the pro-Hadi forces could advance more than 70 km towards Hudaida city," Taha said, speaking to TRT World.

"We feel the forces can arrive in the city in the coming days. Instead of preparing for the Eid, residents of Hudaida are preparing themselves to flee the city as soon as the battle arrives."

These are the circumstances a majority of the residents of Hudaida find themselves in.

Some international organisations have warned that the renewed round of fighting would have catastrophic consequences, but the Saudi-led coalition paid no heed and threatened to recapture Hudaida in the coming days if they do not reach a deal with the Houthi rebels.

The United Arab Emirates has given the UN on Monday less than 48 hours to try to negotiate a Houthi ceasefire at the strategic Red Sea port of Hudaida, before it mounts an attack on the vital port through which the bulk of Yemen's food, medicine and gas arrives.

The threat from the UAE aggravated the fears among the residents, with many anxious of the result. "The Houthis have not agreed to a ceasefire yet, and that means the pro-Hadi forces will storm the city anytime," Taha added.

Early on Wednesday, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV announced the beginning of the attack on Hudaida, citing military sources, however ground forces are yet to make any serious manoeuvre towards the city.

The Saudi-backed Hadi government said in a statement reported early on Wednesday that all political and peaceful means to drive the Houthis out of Hudaida have been exhausted.

Taha wants to flee the city, but he is still waiting for the battles to arrive. Some residents have already fled the city.

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense said on Monday that the army attacked the Houthi sites in Durahmi and Quba, located 8 km from the airport, but the fierce battles between the Houthi rebels and the pro-Hadi forces moved from the Khawkha district to the Duraihimi district, some 25 km from Hudaida city, and battles are ongoing in the district and some surrounding areas.

Khalid al Duraih, 46, a resident of Hudaida, who is originally from Taiz, does not prefer to put himself and his family at risk, so when he heard that some international organisations are pulling out from Hudaida, he also left for Taiz, along with his family of five.

"Taiz is not completely safe, but it won't be as dangerous as Hudaida is going to get," Duraih said.

Duraih is a teacher and plans to stay in Taiz until there's a longterm ceasefire or the city is completely liberated from the Houthi stranglehold.

"When the battle broke out in Taiz city in 2015, my brother fled Taiz and came to Hudaida. He lived in my house, and now the opposite is happening."

The United Nations has begun evacuating its staff from the city.

Peaceful solution have failed

The UN is engaged in an "intense" shuttle diplomacy between the Houthis in Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in a bid to save Hudaida from bloodshed, the agency chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lise Grande said, "as many as 250,000 people may lose everything — even their lives," if there is a military attack on Hudaida.

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Monday, at the request of Britain, to be briefed on the situation after heavy fighting erupted near Hudaida on Friday and Saturday.

"We are, at the present moment, in intense consultation," Guterres told reporters on Monday. "I hope that it will be possible to avoid a battle for Hudaida."