Turkey and the US have begun independent patrolling missions in the outskirts of Syria's Manbij city – that is held by the YPG, an affiliate of the PKK terror organisation – with the aim to remove the group from the area.

The move comes in accordance with a roadmap announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week but in contrast to Washington’s support to the YPG in other areas of Syria.

On Monday, Turkish armoured vehicles were stationed to the north of Sajur River, which runs through the town of Manbij and Jarabulus, where Turkey had previously conducted Operation Euphrates Shield.

The Sajur River has turned into a frontline between the Turkish-controlled north and the YPG-held south.

Turkey is patrolling outskirts of Manbij, north of the Sajur River, and the US is patrolling south of it in Manbij.

"As per the Manbij Roadmap and Safety Principles previously agreed upon, independent patrol activities by soldiers of Turkish Armed Forces and US Armed Forces have begun on the line between Operation Euphrates Shield area and Manbij," the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) said in a statement.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which launched in August 2016 and ended in March 2017, aimed at eliminating terrorist threats from Daesh and YPG, along the Turkish border with the help of the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Turkish and US forces carried out independent patrols in an area overlooking the US base in Syria's town of Dadat, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

“The mission near Manbij wasn’t conducted under the expertise of the US Central Command, CENTCOM, whose responsibilities include the operations in Syria among others, but it was launched by the United States European Command, EUCOM. This shows the divide within the US army against their stance on the Syria policy and Turkey,” Abdullah Agar, a Turkish terror and security expert who is also an MP candidate from the Nationalist Movement Party, MHP, told TRT World.

Road map being implemented

Turkish forces entering the Arab-majority city that lies just 30 km (19 miles) south of the Turkish border is in line with the road map that outlined a three-stage process suggesting the withdrawal of the YPG.

The first stage was a preparatory meeting to lay the groundwork for the implementation of the road map.

The second stage is a 30-day period when final preparations will be made. The final stage includes the YPG’s removal without their arms in fewer than six months and the city will be governed by a local council.

The plan will be implemented only in Manbij, but Turkey signalled that if it proves to be a success, it will push for a similar arrangement in the eastern part of the Euphrates.

"What we want is to clear terror organisations near our borders. Whether it was Daesh, the PKK or the YPG with Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch we drained the swamps. Next, is to clear Manbij via diplomacy. Manbij belongs to its own people, not to the PKK and the YPG. After Manbij we will do the same in other cities as well," Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday in Antalya, a southern Turkish city.

Turkish forces launched another military operation, Operation Olive Branch, in the YPG-held Syrian city of Afrin in northern Syria on January 20.

Along with the Free Syrian Army, Turkish forces cleared the area from terrorist groups in two months.

“We are cleaning Manbij [from terrorists]. The YPG is leaving the area, and we have achieved this through diplomatic means,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s election rallies in the Black Sea province of Samsun and Ordu.

“We are working together with Russia and Iran in the west of the Euphrates. Syrian refugees who had escaped from Manbij and came to Turkey would return their homes after the area is cleared of terrorists,” he said.

Erdogan likened the possible return of Manbij locals to the 200,000 Syrians, who were returning their homes in Afrin and Jarabulus, after they were liberated from terrorists as a result of Turkey's anti-terror operations in the area.