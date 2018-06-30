German Chancellor Angela Merkel has drawn up a raft of measures to tighten controls on the influx of migrants, according to a document submitted to her coalition partners on Saturday as she battles for political survival.

Merkel has also secured deals with 14 EU member states to take back from Germany asylum-seekers already registered in those countries, coalition sources said, agreements that could placate hardline rebels in her government.

TRT World's Sara Morice has more.

The move comes after the European Union's 28 members hammered out a hard-fought deal Friday to tackle migration and avert a crisis that has threatened the very fabric of the bloc.

At a summit in Brussels, the states' leaders agreed to consider setting up "disembarkation platforms" outside the EU, most likely in North Africa, in a bid to discourage migrants and refugees boarding EU-bound smuggler boats.

Member countries could also create processing centres to determine whether the new arrivals are returned home as economic migrants or admitted as refugees in willing states.

Merkel's government has been sent to the brink over the issue, facing a rebellion by her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of the conservative CSU who has threatened to unilaterally turn back migrants at the border.

Separate agreements