Eleven members of a family were found dead in their home in India's capital on Sunday, most of them hanging from the ceiling blindfolded and hands tied behind the back, in a part of the city that was the scene of a gang war just two weeks ago.

The victims included four men and seven women, including teenagers. A neighbour in the Burari district found the victims early on Sunday, police said.

One of the bodies was found lying on the floor and the others hanging from a railing attached to the ceiling, media reports said.