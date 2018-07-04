CULTURE
'Iraq's Rostropovich' plays near mosque where Baghdadi declared caliphate
Karim Wasfi, a cellist and former conductor of Iraq's National Symphony Orchestra, has played among Iraq's debris in the past. Now he has performed near the ruins of one of the country's iconic religious monuments.
Famed Iraqi maestro and cello player Karim Wasfi performs in front of the Great Al Nuri Mosque in Mosul's war-ravaged Old City on June 29, 2018. / AFP
July 4, 2018

Iraqi cellist and conductor Karim Wasfi has played a concert for "peace and co-existence" amid the ruins of Mosul, almost a year after Iraqi forces ousted Daesh from the capital of its self-declared 'caliphate'.

Dozens of people attended the performance on Friday as Wasfi, in full concert dress, played on a makeshift stage among the most iconic religious monuments of Iraq's second-largest city.

The venue lay between the Catholic church of Our Lady of the Hour with its famed clock tower and the remains of the iconic Hadba ("hunchback") leaning minaret next to the famed Al Nuri Mosque, destroyed during the final battle for the city.

It was in July 2014 when Daesh head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi made a rare public appearance in the mosque and gave a speech proclaiming the creation of a caliphate.

TRT World'sSarah Balter reports.

'Iraq's Rostropovich'

Wasfi was joined by the violinist, guitar and oud players of local band Awtar Nerkal.

"This music is a message from Mosul to the whole world, of the concepts of security, peace and coexistence," said Wasfi.

The dual Iraqi-US national is former conductor of Iraq's National Symphony Orchestra and has been nicknamed "Iraq's Rostropovich" after the Russian maestro.

The music was "a call for companies, investors and organisations to come and take part in the reconstruction of the city, especially its destroyed Old Town," the bearded and bespectacled artist said.

The impromptu concert came in the same week that Iraqi authorities finally launched clean-up operations in the city that militants held for three years until their ouster in July 2017.

Several times over the past three years,Wasfi, who was born in Cairo, has taken his cello onto the streets of Baghdad to play at bomb sites shortly after attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
