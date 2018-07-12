The Muslim Brotherhood was quick to deny reports that emerged in February that some of its imprisoned leaders had been in talks with the government of Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el Sisi for a possible reconciliation.

Sisi, the former military chief, had toppled the popular government of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi five years ago, launched a brutal crackdown against its activists and jailed tens of thousands of them.

There have been no negotiations with the “fascist military regime,” the movement said in a statement, but at the same time they did not strike down the possibility of such negotiations taking place in future, placing Morsi as the ultimate interlocutor for future talks.

“... Mohamed Morsi will be in charge of any contacts or negotiations of any kind ...”

It has slowly become obvious that the two sides did establish contact at some point over the past year. However, the negotiations didn’t work out because Sisi was trying to bypass Morsi, something unacceptable to Morsi’s loyal supporters in the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Sisi sent emissaries to a prison to talk to some Muslim Brotherhood leaders. One of the envoys was an Egyptian ex-general. We can’t name him,” Hamza Zawba, a former spokesman of the Freedom and Justice Party, which was the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, told TRT World.

Egypt’s regime wanted to extract a commitment from the leaders that they give some kind of recognition to Sisi's government. But the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood had a unanimous response, says Zawba.

“Go talk to the president, Morsi.”

From behind bars, Morsi has persistently insisted that he is still the democratically elected leader of the country and has refused to recognise Sisi’s government, which Morsi’s followers continue to resist in spite of facing threats.

On the other hand, Sisi has consolidated his hold over the country especially by winning a controversial presidential election earlier this year — making it anyone’s guess whether the two political heavyweights can negotiate.

This is not the first time a dictatorial regime in Egypt has approached the embattled Muslim Brotherhood for legitimising its rule over the country.

Egypt’s autocratic leaders from Gamal Abdul Nasser and Enver Sadat to Hosni Mubarak all sought reconciliation with the group at one point or another as a hedge against growing social unrest.

“There are signs about ongoing talks,” between the government and the Muslim Brotherhood, says Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi political analyst, who has long been a member of the movement's Iraqi branch.

According to Zawba, the former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood’s political wing, Sisi is trying to use jailed activists as a bargaining chip to get maximum concessions.

One of Egypt’s most powerful businessmen, who owns an Egyptian TV channel, also visited the movement’s former senior leader, late Mohammed Mahdi Akef, in a prison hospital, according to Zawba.

“They discussed the possibility of some kind of reconciliation,” said Zawba without naming the businessman.

Fomenting divisions?

The coup, led by Sisi, resulted in the death of more than 1,150 people, most of whom were Brotherhood supporters.

The August 14, 2013, killings are now known as the Rabaa Massacre. The regime has also jailed tens of thousands of people, most of whom are Muslim Brotherhood supporters and suppressed any dissent using extreme measures.

By sending his envoys to Muslim Brotherhood leadership, Sisi could also possibly be seeking to exploit internal disagreements within the movement, experts say.

“While the Muslim Brotherhood is a disciplined group, it has always contained factions that differ on policy issues. Some of these factions were active even after the July 3 coup [that removed Morsi],” said Ismail Yaylaci, a political science professor at Istanbul Sehir University, who studies Muslim political movements in the Islamic world.

“[One of the main factions said] it was a mistake for us to be involved in politics; let’s go make a deal with the regime. They say, ‘Let’s be a community that invites people, who have nothing to do with politics, to the ways of God.’ This is a group of old members who have spent time with Sayyid Qutb in jails in the 1970s,” Yaylaci told TRT World.

Qutb was one of the most influential thinkers of political Islam and a prominent leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1950s and 60s before he was executed by Nasser, who cooperated with the movement in his early political career.

But another faction dominated by a younger generation insists that the movement should remain involved with democratic politics, says Yaylaci. They argue for a political vision which is “the voice of the opposition” in Egypt.

There are also those in the Muslim Brotherhood among the youth who advocate picking up arms against the regime’s brutality, Yaylaci said.

“Maybe it was the members of this older generation who were involved in these [reconciliation] talks,” Yaylaci says.

The Sisi regime will also likely be inclined to negotiate with a Muslim Brotherhood faction that wants to steer clear of politics and not pose any challenge to the status quo.

Akef, the Brotherhood leader, who had personally met Hasan al Banna, the founder of the movement, also belongs to its older cadre.