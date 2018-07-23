WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain's new foreign minister warns of no-deal Brexit risk
Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt says the European Union is waiting for London "to blink" but "that's not going to happen."
Britain's new foreign minister warns of no-deal Brexit risk
Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt gives a press conference at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 20, 2018. / Reuters
July 23, 2018

Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday there was a risk of a no-deal Brexit if EU negotiators waited too long for Britain to "blink," as the deadline for an agreement neared.

In Berlin on his first foreign visit since being appointed, Hunt said Germany was "one of Britain's best friends in the world" and they shared a commitment to a rules-based international order.

But all that could be upset by a chaotic exit from the bloc.

"When it comes to Brexit there is a very real risk of a Brexit no-deal by accident," he told a news conference alongside his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Chaotic Brexit 

Hunt's pro-Brexit predecessor Boris Johnson resigned last week.

Recommended

With a little more than eight months to go before Britain is due to leave, negotiators remain deeply divided over what form Brexit should take.

"I think that many people in the EU are thinking that they just have to wait long enough and Britain will blink," Hunt said.

He insisted that "that's not going to happen."

"My real concern is that (a chaotic Brexit) would change British public attitudes to Europe for a generation and would lead to a fissure in relations that would be highly damaging."

Maas said Germany did not want a disorderly Brexit.

"We want an agreement. And we also know that for that we have to make steps toward each other," he said, adding that the EU's collective interests had to be defended.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote