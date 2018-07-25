ABM: Till a few months back, we thought Pakistan was heading for the best elections of its history. That’s because of the improved framework, particularly the Elections Act of 2017, which has improved the participation of women in the election. It has also given more power to the Election Commission, more financial autonomy and put more restrictions of political finance.

The Election Commission has become more powerful as a result, and that has helped improve the voter lists. Now there is hardly any chance of duplication when one voter was registered multiple times.

Do you think a presidential system would be more suitable for a country like Pakistan?

ABM: I don't think a presidential form of government is going to address the ineffective role of a parliamentarian. In any case, even in a presidential system, we will have members of parliament, we will have a legislature. What I mean to say is that members who are elected as legislators are not really interested in legislation because their voters do not hold them accountable on basis of the legislation they pass, but rather they hold them accountable for personal problems such as policing, local administration and other things related to governance.

Since governance is so bad, people feel they always need a powerful individual on their side, even if what they want is their administrative right. So most of the time, these elected people are not sitting doing nothing. They are in fact working hard to address problems of their constituents and they don't have time to go to the parliament and take the necessary time to seriously consider legislation. That is the primary weakness and that weakness will remain.

The way to address this is to strengthen the system of local government so that representatives at the grassroot could address most of these daily issues. That way MPs would have more time and ability to address substantial policy and legislative issues.

What can be done to improve the democratic institutions?

ABM: The most important thing that needs to be addressed is the state of the civil-military equation in the country. Most of the issues related to democracy, governance or mis-governance in Pakistan basically originate from these dynamics, although, this is very difficult for people to admit. But every now and then we come to a situation where it becomes very apparent that there is a problem.

I think there has to be a clearer understanding between the civil and the military leaderships. There has to be a very genuine, realistic and meaningful process of consultation on policy issues relating to the military and national security. Every country goes through this type of consultation, there's no issue in it, and the military’s point of view should be sought and considered.

After consultation however, it should be clear that policy issues should ultimately be decided by political leadership and that military shouldn’t have veto power. I don’t think the military is seeking veto power, what they are seeking is a proper consultation process, in which they are included so their viewpoint is heard and understood by the political leadership. The political leadership must make the effort to understand the military’s point of view. The most appropriate forum for this would be an official committee of one sort or another.

During Nawaz Sharif’s time, the average frequency of meetings between the political leadership and the military was once in six months, whereas in Khaqan Abbasi’s [interim prime minister] time, meetings took place once a month on average. Ideally they should meet at least once a month and should sit together and discuss long-term strategic issues such as the relationship with India, the relationship with United States, water issues and economy. All these matters should be discussed regularly and this is the right form of dialogue, and this can be done once serious political leadership comes to power.

How are demographic shifts and technology changing the nature of the election?

ABM: Digital media, like the traditional television channels, is playing a much greater role now in mediating between the political parties and the electorate. Before it used to be large public rallies and processions. These kind of things were more frequent and larger. What I have seen in this particular election campaign is that there has been much emphasis on digital media advertisements and news on digital and social media outlets.

Social media has limited connectivity and reach (30 to 40 percent of the population), but since traditional media taps into social media, they have used information from social media for mainstream bulletins and discussions. Therefore these two things have really impacted the election campaign. At the same time, we still see the same traditional practices such as door-to-door campaigning, rallies etc. However, with time the technological aspect will no doubt acquire more importance.