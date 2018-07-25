TÜRKİYE
Turkish parliament ratifies anti-terror law
The anti-terror law empowers governors and security forces with certain powers that they exercised under the state of emergency for three more years.
In this July 21, 2016 file photo, A Turkish flag is seen as Turkish people protest against a coup attempt on the road leading to Istanbul's iconic Bosphorus Bridge, background left, in Istanbul, Turkey. / AP
July 25, 2018

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday ratified an anti-terror law in its fight against terrorism a few days after the state of emergency in the country ended.

The law was backed by lawmakers of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). 

It received 284 Yes votes, 95 No votes and one lawmaker abstained during the voting process in the 600-seat strong parliament.

The anti-terror law, which will only be effective for three years,  empowers governors and security forces with certain powers that they exercised under the state of emergency for three more years.

The law also authorises the government to dismiss personnel of Turkish Armed Forces, police and gendarmerie departments, and public servants and workers if they are found linked to a terror organisation.

The law will be forwarded to the president for his formal approval and later it will be published in the official gazette.

Turkey lifted its two-year-old state of emergency on Thursday, July 19.

The government declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following a defeated coup – conducted by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen – which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

SOURCE:AA
