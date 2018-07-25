Turkey's parliament on Wednesday ratified an anti-terror law in its fight against terrorism a few days after the state of emergency in the country ended.

The law was backed by lawmakers of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

It received 284 Yes votes, 95 No votes and one lawmaker abstained during the voting process in the 600-seat strong parliament.

The anti-terror law, which will only be effective for three years, empowers governors and security forces with certain powers that they exercised under the state of emergency for three more years.