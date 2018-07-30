In pictures: six states affected by monsoon rains in India
A State Disaster Response Force member searches for a man who drowned during flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar July 24, 2018. / Reuters
July 30, 2018

More than 500 people have died in monsoon floods and rains across India. 

According to the National Emergency Response Centre, six states have been affected. 

The state of Maharashtra has had the highest casualties, with 139 people killed there. 

More than 100 fatalities have also been reported in Kerala and West Bengal.

Floods have partly submerged a hospital in Bihar state, where patients could see fish swimming through the intensive care unit. 

Authorities in the state capital Patna are trying to drain the water from the building. The city's main road has also partly collapsed.

SOURCE:TRT World
