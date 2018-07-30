With hope and pride, millions of Zimbabweans voted peacefully Monday in an election that many believe is their best chance to escape the toxic politics and dead-end economics of the era of Robert Mugabe, who wasn't on the ballot for the first time in the nation's nearly four-decade history.

Voting closed at 7 pm (1700 GMT) as observers warned of possible shortcomings in Monday's landmark poll. The official result has to be announced within five days, but there will likely be an indication of the outcome on Tuesday.

As vote-counting began, incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa appealed to Zimbabweans to be patient and wait for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to announce results.

"Today, Zimbabwe experienced a beautiful expression of freedom & democracy," Mnangagwa tweeted. "No matter which way we voted, we are all brothers and sisters."

Mnangagwa, Mugabe's former right-hand man in the ruling ZANU-PF party, faced off against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in the historic vote.

Earlier, however, Chamisa said on Twitter that voting delays in urban areas, where his support is strong, were a "deliberate attempt" to undermine his election bid

"They may be peaceful, but we don't know how credible they are," said 51-year-old Classified Chivese, a voter who, like many Zimbabweans, is unemployed.

Some Western poll monitors noted some problems at polling stations, but said it wasn't yet clear whether they reflected a deliberate effort to manipulate the elections.

TRT World 'sBen Said has more.

With 5.6 million registered voters, Zimbabweans are electing a president, 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors.

A run-off vote is scheduled for September 8 if no presidential candidate wins at least 50 percent.

"I am not shy to say I voted for Chamisa. He is young and can understand our plight as youth," said Ndumiso Nyoni, 20, a worker at a lodge in Lupane, southern Zimbabwe.

Officials overseeing the polls, in which a record number of candidates stood, said long queues at many polling stations suggested a high turnout nationwide, which the electoral commission later said was in the region of 75 percent.

Journalist Columbus Mavhunga tells TRT World why this election is so crucial.

Watching the polls

Previously-banned European Union election observers, present for the first time in years, said participation appeared high but warned of possible "shortcomings."

"There are shortcomings that we have to check. We don't know yet whether it was a pattern or whether it was a question of bad organisation in certain polling stations," said the EU's chief observer Elmar Brok.

"In some cases it [voting queues] works very smoothly but in others we see that it is totally disorganised and that people become angry; people leave," Brok told reporters in Harare.

"We have not found out whether that is coincidence or bad organisation," he said.

"Overall [there was] a huge amount of voting – especially young people, mostly in a very good atmosphere, generally peaceful, which is positive."

In the run

Mugabe, 94, who was ousted by the military in November, voted at his customary polling station in Harare alongside his wife Grace after a surprise two-hour press conference at his home on Sunday when he called for voters to reject ZANU-PF.