Imran Khan is close to holding the reins of power in Pakistan following the July 25 vote, the eleventh parliamentary elections in the country’s 71-year long and chequered political history.

For Khan, the path ahead is full of challenges and obstacles, many experts argue.

He has to fix issues ranging from a sinking economy to growing unemployment and longstanding energy and water crises.

But there is one bigger monster – terrorism – that needs to be tackled head-on.

It even haunted the recent elections.

Islamabad-based senior journalist Mati Ullah Jan said that several terror strikes across the country impacted the election campaigns of almost all the political parties.

“It was the level of threat that made the election commission to request for a heavy deployment of the Pakistan army on the polling day,’ Mati Ullah told TRT World.

The move drew criticism from some political parties and rights groups as they saw it as an effort to undermine the sanctity of elections.

“It shows how big was the threat of terrorism and how it’s going to be a challenge for the new rulers,’’ Mati Ullah said.

For regular Pakistanis, the scale of terror attacks witnessed during the elections was yet another chilling reminder that terrorists could wreak havoc on the country at any time.

Pakistan will remember July 13 as one of the deadliest days: a Daesh suicide bomber blew himself up at a campaign rally in Mastung district of southwestern Balochistan, killing at least 150 people including a candidate for the provincial assembly and wounding several others.

Pakistan was already mourning the deaths of 21 civilians, who had been killed in yet another suicide bombing a day earlier, when a member of the outlawed terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan blew himself up at a political gathering in Peshawar, the capital of northwestern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

Haroon Bilour, a candidate for the provincial assembly from Pashtun nationalist Awami National Party(ANP), lost his life in the incident.

Bilour was not new to terror attacks. His father and former senior provincial minister Bashir Bilour was killed in a similar attack in December 2012 while he was campaigning for the next year's elections.

A friend of Haroon’s said that Haroon foresaw the fatal terror attack but because of his responsibilities as a political heir of his family, the threat did not deter him from taking up the job.

The ANP, which governed the KPK province between 2008 and 2013, has a long history of being targeted by militants. It endorsed the first major military offensive that drove militants out of the picturesque Swat Valley.

In retaliation, militants engaged in revenge killings, assassinating several hundred members of the ANP in the Swat.

When Haroon Bilour was attacked, his son Danial Bilour, 21, a former University of Sussex student, was about to join him. "I was on my way to join the corner meeting my father was supposed to address, I was on his side during the campaign trail for last two months,’’ Danial told TRT World at his Peshawar residence.

While Danial exudes passion for leading the people of his constituency, he also understands he may be risking his life over politics.

“We are the prime target because when my grandfather was alive there was a debate in Pakistan about the good and the bad Taliban. We were the only one to say that any form of extremism was not acceptable,’’ Danial said.

Jameel, a teenager who lost his father Gul Dad Khan, 50, in the blast has eight siblings. Khan was the lone breadwinner in the family. Jameel and his siblings have no one to rely on. Their uncle too was critically injured in the attack.