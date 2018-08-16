ISTANBUL — Omar Suleiman, a 31-year-old imam and a civil rightsactivist in the US, has earned a reputation for mixing spiritual messages with political activism and marching with Black Lives Matter. In early March this year, he was arrested on Capitol Hill for protestingagainst US President Donald Trump's attempts to dump DACA, a government policy that saves children of 'illegal' migrants from deportation.

Born in New Orleans to Palestinian parents, Suleiman has been able to captivate not only American Muslim youth but also non-Muslims from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds. He tries to bring them together to fight the current political, social and moral struggles in the US and abroad.

Suleiman talked to TRT World about the tradition of social justice within Islam, white supremacy before Trump, the problem with performative activism and fighting racism.

The global moment we find ourselves in is characterised by “Trump’s America” and the “Rise of White Supremacy.” Growing up in the United States, you have seen first-hand the crescendo that got us to this point. While many talk about this global reality as a Trump novelty, how would you put our current global moment into perspective?

OMAR SULEIMAN: Malcolm X summarised this in two terms: European imperialism and American dollar-ism. White supremacy never died. It is far beyond just the loud Trump supporter or the loud racist in public. I grew up in Louisiana, witnessing the Klan rallies upfront. In the Obama era, the KKK [Klu Klux Klan] membership went from 4,000 to 12,000. There was something particular about having a ‘black’ president that stoked white fragility in the United States in a way that made them feel like they were being conquered and losing their racial purity.

It's OK to have a black man at the table, it wasn't OK to have a black man as president. It's OK to have your token Muslim in the Republican Party. It's OK to have your Muslims coming in for the White House iftars. It's OK to have your few feel-good Muslim stories, but at the same time, America reacts viciously to fears of infiltration and fears of America losing its essential white dominant nature.

That leads to police brutality, that leads to militarism, ‘taming’ the world, as Trump would say. That leads to Islamophobia, that leads to anti-Semitism, that leads to America showing complete apathy to little children being trafficked by the government in cages.

But this is not a Trump problem. There are certain elements in society that got Trump elected. That's what we need to be addressing. So even if Trump goes and we get another politician that's going to throw really nice words and symbolic gestures and tokenise the Muslim community, we cannot afford to be rendered complacent.

Just as we want to avoid the outrageous Trump era, we also want to avoid the sedated Obama era where everyone just kind of sat back and thought that everything was great and wonderful. No, we need to actively address all of these elements that are not only detrimental to the Muslim community but detrimental to humanity as a whole.

At the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, you say you are invested in strong Muslim identity formation. What does that look like today? How do you preach this without falling in the trap of crude identity politics?

OS: We model our work after what Allah mentions in the Quran, where He describes this tree of faith as a tree that is deeply rooted in the heart and at the same time its branches are high in the sky to the benefit of everything around it and it's producing fruit at all times. It's not a seasonal tree.