International media outlets often portray Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an authoritarian leader who uses anti-western rhetoric to keep his grip on the government.

But when Erdogan lashed out against an “economic warfare” against his country amid a battering of the Turkish lira and the US President Donald Trump penalising Turkish exports with exorbitant tariffs, there were some free-market commentators who agreed with him.

Top American newspapers published articles that confirmed Erdogan’s growing suspicion of the American intentions. "Mr. Trump’s deployment of financial warfare against Turkey breaks with tradition in several key ways,” wrote Greg Ip, the chief economic commentator for the WSJ.

“The use of tariffs as a political weapon is a dangerous breach of international norms,”a Washington Post editorial warned on Thursday.

Last week just as Turkey’s Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was announcing measures to stem the slide of the Turkish lira, Trump tweeted he was increasing tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel.

Trump’s tariffs announcement came after the US administration had already imposed unprecedented sanctions against two Turkish ministers in retaliation for the detention of an American evangelical pastor, Andrew Brunson. The pastor, who had led a protestant church in Turkey’s western province of Izmir, faces terrorism charges.

Mike Pence, US vice-president and a strong supporter of the American evangelical cause, also threatened Turkey with significant sanctions if Ankara does not immediately release Brunson.

Evangelicals make up a significant part of the American voters who will decide if Republicans get to keep their dominance of the congress in upcoming midterm elections in the US.

Though the priest was placed under house arrest by a Turkish court, Turkish courts have not been satisfied with 'evidence' submitted in Brunson’s defence.

Turkey vs US 'economic warfare'

Many Western experts and officials tend to explain Turkey’s financial troubles against the backdrop of its economic problems like high inflation, external corporate debt and current account deficit.

They also refer to Erdogan’s heavy involvement with the country’s economic policy and his alleged “one-man rule,” trivialising the crucial role played by the West’s anti-Erdogan push.

“These economic problems are more of political nature than economic,” said Suleyman Ozdil, the president of the board of Turkey’s Halkbank.

Trump’s erratic move against Turkey, an old NATO ally, using economic means, even unnerved some former top American officials and experts.

“Geostrategically, it’s insanity” to act the way the Trump administration did, said Benn Steil,a sanctions expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, a prestigious think-tank.

“This was an unprecedented hostile act against a NATO ally, timed to inflict maximum damage,”said Matthew Bryza, a former top US official responsible for Turkish issues at the National Security Council and State Department.

In Turkey, Erdogan has repeatedly been elected since 2002 and has emerged as the leading voice on behalf of Muslims facing problems in countries from Myanmar to Palestine and Germany.

Years ago, at Davos in Switzerland, Erdogan’s famous “One Minute” episode that had to do with Israel’s brutality in Palestine, earned him many admirers not only among Muslims but also from the others who had mostly hesitated to criticise Israel openly.

Erdogan kind of became a spokesman for those who chose to stay silent over Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians.

Now, in the wake of US “economic warfare,” Erdogan is challenging the American dollar’s global authority.

“We are preparing ourselves to make our trade with countries like China, Russia, Iran, and Ukraine with which we have the most trade volume through our national currency,” Erdogan said last Saturday.

“If European countries also want to get rid of this dollar threat, we are also ready to do the same. We will never accept this system (US-led dollar-based monetary system) which has declared an economic warfare against the whole world and held countries to ransom by threats of sanctions.”

Turkish assertiveness

“For the West, Turkey’s current political stances are unbearable. They were accustomed to deal with a Yes-man Turkey,” said Nur Vergin, a Turkish sociologist whose grandfather was one of the closest friends of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the secular founder of the Turkish Republic.

“Now, they got a Turkish president who can reject them [if he thinks their offers contradict the country’s long-term interests]. This behaviour is something which can not be tolerated easily by Western leaders,” said Vergin, an informal adviser to Turgut Ozal, a former president who was credited with opening up Turkish markets to the world.

“It is unnerving them,” Vergin told TRT World.