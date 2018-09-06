The United States and India are engaged in "very detailed conversations" over Washington's request to completely stop India's oil imports from Iran, a senior US State Department official said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump this year ordered the reimposition of economic curbs on Iran after withdrawing his country from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers. The United States has since been trying to persuade countries to economically isolate Iran.

"We’re asking all of our partners, not just India, to reduce to zero oil imports from Iran and so I’m confident that will be part of our conversation with India," the official told reporters, as the foreign and defence heads of the two countries met in the Indian capital.

"There are very detailed conversations taking place between the US and India on just the technical issues related to going to zero and those conversations will continue."