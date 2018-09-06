A US police investigation into an allegation of rape against JD.com Inc CEO Richard Liu has hammered the e-commerce giant’s shares, with the case laying bare risks posed by his iron grip on management and the lack of other leaders to challenge him.

Liu was arrested and then released without charge in the US city of Minneapolis last week. Through his lawyers, he has denied any wrongdoing.

While the tech industry is known for the outsized control that founders like Liu have over their businesses, China’s tech leaders tend to be all-powerful, exacerbating governance risks.

Liu’s control of JD.com in particular has raised eyebrows given company rules that make it virtually impossible for the board to make decisions without him present.

“There is so much more hierarchy and less willingness to challenge the boss and less collective leadership around Chinese iconic leaders,” said James Robinson, managing director in Shanghai for public relations firm APCO Worldwide.

Robinson added this had compounded the sense of crisis and confusion when the news first broke. JD.com’s communications team had stated police had “quickly determined” there was no substance to the claim against Liu even though the investigation was still ongoing, and took almost two days to acknowledge he had been held by police overnight.

“If your top person is in a jail in Minnesota, then it could be a question of a lack of decision-making authority,” he said.

Liu was arrested late last Friday in Minneapolis and held by police for a little over 16 hours before being released. No bail was set. Police are still investigating. His lawyers have said they do not expect charges to be laid.