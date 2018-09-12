Under fire over his handling of Russian election meddling, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday meant to make US elections more secure by slapping sanctions on any foreigners trying to interfere in the political process.

The order, signed by Trump only eight weeks before congressional elections on November 6, met immediate criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers as too little, too late.

Sanctions could include freezing assets, restricting foreign exchange transactions, limiting access to US financial institutions, and prohibiting US citizens from investing in companies involved, national security adviser John Bolton told reporters.

Bolton said sanctions could be imposed during or after an election, based on evidence gathered. The State and Treasury departments would decide on additional sanctions to recommend and impose, he said.

US intelligence agencies concluded that entities backed by the Kremlin had sought to boost Republican Trump's chances of winning the White House in the 2016 election against his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. But Trump in July publicly accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials at their joint press conference in Helsinki after a summit meeting.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional panels are investigating Russian interference, which Moscow denies. Mueller is also looking into any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Trump dismisses the investigations as a political witch hunt.

"Today's announcement by the administration recognises the threat, but does not go far enough to address it," said Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen in a joint statement.

The order represents an effort by the administration to look tough on election security before the voting in November, which will decide if Trump's Republicans hold their majorities in the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

Bolton said criticism of the president's comments in Helsinki and in numerous tweets on the long-simmering issue played "zero" role in driving the issuance of the executive order.

"The president has said repeatedly that he is determined that there not be foreign interference in our political process," Bolton said on a conference call.