Pakistan’s relationship with the modern Republic of Turkey goes back well before its inception. The two countries have shared a close bond for seven decades since Pakistan’s independence from British India.

Yet for all the history and cordial ties between the two Republics, there has never been a truly strategic partnership paying significant dividends either bilaterally or internationally.

As both countries now face similar pressures from the United States, and encounter the ever changing geopolitics of the Middle East and West Asia – opportunities have arisen for the two countries to capitalise on converting a historic relationship into a meaningful partnership.

Indeed, the two countries have been looking at a more substantial pivot from which to build deep economic, security and regional cooperation.

As the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Islamabad on an official two day visit to meet the new government, the question is more pressing now than ever, can their fraternal ties truly become strategic?

A close bond forged at birth

Professor Naeem Qureshi, Quaid e Azam University, is the world’s leading figure on historical ties between the Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent and the Ottoman Empire.

In his book, Ottoman Turkey, Ataturk and South Asia, he details the support given by leading members of the Indian Muslim community to assist the Turkish War of Independence when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk led the Ottoman Army that would go on to defeat the Allied powers, carving out what would eventually become the Modern Republic of Turkey.

The official Ataturk research center and Turkish government also quote Professor Qureshi’s work, with regards to Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Iqbal’s support to the Turkish nationalist cause.

Jinnah and Iqbal of course went on to become two leading figures that helped establish Pakistan itself. The close bond between the two nations runs much deeper. Jinnah has a major road named after him in Ankara, just as Ataturk has one named after him in Islamabad.

For decades, Turkish children have sung Pakistan national songs and celebrated Pakistan’s national days. Earlier this year, the Pakistan President, Mamnoon Hussain, called Turkey, ‘Pakistan’s best friend’ while speaking at an event honouring 71 years of friendship. What does this actually mean however, beyond the rhetoric, hugs and smiles?

A Turkish path for Pakistan

Pakistan’s ties with Turkey have not been impacted by the civil-military crisis between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and whoever has been in power in Pakistan, with Ankara always remaining a close friend. Much has been written about the nations’ similarities in history in particular civil-military relations within a democratic order and the perceived best interests of the nation.

On the other hand, there has always been a strong view that the United States has been complicit in coups affecting both countries. With the Turkish and Pakistani Generals having enjoyed in the past, warm ties with American leaders throughout the cold war and since 9/11, in the case of former President Musharraf.

Ironically, Musharraf who himself grew up in Turkey and speaks fluent Turkish, has always spoken of his admiration of Ataturk, and his desire to follow a Turkish model in building Pakistan into a modern democracy.

As the current Pakistan Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks of a new era of democracy in Pakistan, Turkey is best poised to become a positive influence in soothing civil-military relations that have been entrenched for decades in Pakistan.