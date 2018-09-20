US rhetoric against Palestinians has increased significantly since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2017.

Since then a number of decisions have been adopted by his administration that pose a real threat to Palestinian aspirations of having an independent state with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

On December 6, 2017 US President Donald Trump officially announced his administration's recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This decision reversed more than 70 years of official US policy, thereby significantly ramping up regional tensions.

Freezing US aid to the UNRWA

Earlier this year, on January 16, 2018, Washington began cutting aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), freezing some $300 million of its $365 million in aid.

Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem

The decision to cut aid to UNRWA was quickly followed by officially moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city of Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.

Cutting all financial aid to the UNRWA

On August 31, 2018, months after the decision to freeze aid to the Palestinians, the US administration decided to cut all its financial aid to the UNRWA. The United States had previously warned that it would "not bear the bulk of this burden alone," believing that it had allegedly contributed over and above its fair share.

Stopping all US aid to Palestinians