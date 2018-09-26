ANANTNAG, India-administered Kashmir — Sometime in 1995, Altaf Mir left everything behind – his home, family, friends and everything he owned and everything that defined him in India-administered Kashmir. He crossed over the so-called "line of control" and started a new life in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The line of control is a de-facto border and a heavily militarised zone with soldiers from both India and Pakistan guarding the disputed Kashmir region. It's a life-threatening expedition for a civilian to cross over from either end. So Mir became a memory for his family, which every now and then evoked feelings of longing and sadness.

Twenty years later in early July, however, Mir brought joy to his family in India-held Kashmir. He became an overnight YouTube sensation in the disputed territory after Pakistan's highly acclaimed musical platform Coke Studio featured him in one of its latest episodes.

Mir along with three other displaced Kashmiris performed a classic Kashmiri poem "Ha Gulo." In the video, the trio is seen dancing on the crooning melody, while wearing yellow caps, black sunglasses and traditional Kashmiri phirans – a loose-fitting cloak Kashmiri people wear in winters.

Ever since the song was released on Coke Studio's YouTube channel, Mir's mother Raja Begum has spent hours watching it on a smartphone. She can't resist her tears as she watches her son perform.

“I just want to see him again," Begum told TRT World. "I grieve his absence. His father passed away longing to see him. I stare at his face while watching this song. He has turned old. I can see he is missing his home too.”

So, what forced Mir to leave home?

In 1991, Altaf was 22 years old and the armed insurgency against the Indian rule in Kashmir was in full swing.

Hundreds of Kashmiri men crossed over to Pakistan-administered Kashmir to receive arms training.

Mir quit his chain-stitching job and crossed over in the summer of 1990.

“I became a militant because there was too much oppression against Kashmiri people," Mir told TRT World in a phone interview. "There were military crackdowns every day. So many people were getting killed. I thought I should do something about it."

A few months after finishing the training on the other side, Mir returned to his hometown in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Compared to other militants of his town, Mir was a bit of an oddball. He spent most of his time away from the conflict, but closer to music. He found solace in singing at Sufi gatherings.

"He was only interested in Kashmiri Sufi music," his brother Javid said. "He joined militancy on the spur of the moment because everyone else was crossing over to become a militant.”