AL-ALAM, Iraq – On a sweltering late August night in a small town of Iraq’s central Salah al Din province, Jassim Al Jabouri is discussing preparations to clear nearby areas still infested with Daesh remnants.

"There are still some Daesh around Zargah, Udhaim, Mutaybijah, the area around the Hamreen mountains and the eastern bank of Shirqat. Four were killed today in Maydan," he said, noting areas in and around the province.

The bespectacled and moustachioed middle-aged man from the dominant Jabouri tribe in the Sunni-majority area is a highly respected member of the local community, known as the go-to person for news on attacks and counterterrorism operations.

Photos of him in olive green or khaki attire on various conflict fronts flood his Facebook page, which gained a large following during his time in the "war media cell" of major anti-Daesh campaigns.

A former police officer, Jabouri – better known as Abu Amani – left the police force in 2012 and fought with the local Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) against Daesh after the terrorist group took over vast swathes of the country.

The PMUs are a group of Iraqi state-incorporated armed groups, some of which were formed in response to Ayatollah Ali al Sistani’s call for volunteer forces to fight Daesh in mid-2014. Others had previously existed as Iran-backed and trained Shia militias.

He was injured in Shirqat, in a restive area in the northern part of the province near Nineveh on the road towards Mosul. After his injury, he decided to focus on informing the local population, he told TRT World.

He has since worked mainly in providing information to the public while studying media and accompanying anti-Daesh forces including PMUs, local police and the army on operations in the area.

The Sunni-majority province of Salah al Din has long been a breeding ground for insurgencies, due to its past and its geographical position.

Its oil fields and refineries, a mountain range that acts as an ideal hideout, a desert to the west stretching to the Syrian border and its central position have long made it attractive to various armed groups.

The Kirkuk province is separated from Salah al Din to the east by the insurgent-prone Hamreen mountains, which the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) politicians and Peshmerga forces to the north consider the "ideal border" between a long-desired Kurdish state and Iraqi central government territory.

The Hawija area immediately to the east of the range is mostly inhabited but by Sunni Arabs. Many in the Salah al Din province accuse the Kurds of harbouring and protecting Daesh members as part of a bid to use them when it serves their interests.

Jabouri said that most people think, for example, that in Tuz Khurmato "the Kurds and IS (Daesh) are working together" and that "there are kidnappings every week."

Salah al Din is also the native province of both former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who was born Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim al Badri in the town of Samarra.

Many Daesh and Al Qaeda commanders in Iraq have also come from the province.

Though the Iraqi prime minister officially declared victory against Daesh in the country in December 2017 and security has significantly improved over the past year, attacks and counterattacks have not stopped throughout the province.

Thus, Jabouri continues to use his popular Facebook page to post photos and news he receives through his vast network of contacts built up over the years.

Abu Amani’s brother, for example, long worked closely with a well-known counterterrorism officer named Ahmed al Fahal, who was assassinated by Al Qaeda in Iraq in 2009.

Both men continue to be in contact with a vast range of officials, commanders and local sources, they told TRT World.