When he started calling himself the Ghetto President, Robert Kyagulanyi, the youthful Ugandan MP popularly known as Bobi Wine, probably did not know that he would become a political sensation and shake up Uganda's political landscape in ways that even senior politicians can only dream of.

But he has—and is already forcing the real president, Yoweri Museveni, to spend hours on state TV discussing the achievements of his government before a bored audience in what is widely seen as an attempt to ward off a major political firestorm.

Until he became an MP in June 2017, Kyagulanyi, now famous for his People Power slogan, was only known as a singer who had managed to build a successful music career despite the steep odds that were stacked against him.

He was raised in the slums of the capital Kampala (which is how he ended up with the unofficial title of Ghetto President)—and his success story remains a rich source of inspiration to many of his impoverished younger supporters, who view him as one of their own.

Kingmaker

Although he has been an MP for just one year and several months, Kyagulanyi has been instrumental in helping the opposition win by-elections by campaigning for opposition candidates and those standing as independents. He himself is an independent MP.

That has not gone down well with Museveni and appears to have set him on a collision course with security forces and the government, and led to his recent brutal arrest and incarceration, which grabbed headlines in the local and international media.

His driver was shot dead by security forces, and another MP—with whom Kyagulanyi was campaigning for a candidate—was so badly beaten that he sustained horrific injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in India.

With support among young Ugandans (25 years and younger), who account for more than 70 percent of the population, the singer-turned-politician is being touted as a future presidential candidate.

Many of his supporters view him as a political messiah and a credible challenge to Museveni's 32-year rule, although he has yet to declare any presidential ambition.

Too young to lead?

Kyagulanyi uses his music to convey political messages and fires off Facebook posts denouncing what he calls Museveni's misrule. He is hogging the limelight and appears to have politically dwarfed Kizza Besigye, who for decades has been Uganda's best-known opposition politician and Museveni's main challenger in four presidential elections.

Some Ugandan political pundits think that Kyagulanyi, who was only four years old when Museveni seized power in 1986, is still young and inexperienced and wouldn't be a good fit for president. But he does meet all the constitutional qualifications for the job, and there is no shortage of Ugandans who wish to see him run for president.

If he joins the presidential race in 2021—and it is still a big if—will Kyagulanyi defeat Museveni and become the first Ugandan president to be handed power peacefully by a civilian president?

Does he have the kind of support that media reports suggest he has?